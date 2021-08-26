This little weather system blowing in from the Pacific on Thursday may not be the wettest or wildest we’ve seen, but it’s enough to deliver rain or mist to most of Seattle and Puget Sound.

It’s sweet relief to the rain lovers among us.

5 AM | Good morning! If you’re getting ready to head outside, expect a few showers around this morning. We’ll have a cool and cloudy day with light rain at times today. #wawx pic.twitter.com/LcLmp6qwPt — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 26, 2021

The precipitation will be heaviest along the coast and in the Olympic and Cascade mountains, said Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. But light showers throughout the region will persist through Friday morning.

For the next two days, our weather will remain cool and overcast with highs in the 60s, he said.

However, “if you’re not a fan of the cooler, cloudier weather, look to the weekend,” said Cullen. “We’ll be back to the 70s.”