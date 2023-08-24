Wildfire danger in the Cascade Mountains will increase toward the end of the week as thunderstorms roll in and dry conditions continue.

The National Weather Service in Seattle issued a red flag warning Thursday for the west slopes of the Central Cascades over gusty winds, dry conditions and unstable weather that’s expected to increase existing fire risks. The warning will be in effect through 5 p.m. Friday.

The designation warns that any fire that breaks out will spread quickly.

Friday may bring thunderstorms with erratic and gusty winds from the south between 5 and 11 a.m., the agency advised.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s and 80s, according to the weather service.

Officials warned people to be mindful of fire risks and respect bans to control the increased risk of sparking wildland blazes.

Humans are responsible for a significant increase in wildfires reported on National Forest lands in Oregon and Washington this year. Officials have warned the wildfire season in the Pacific Northwest could be worse than in any other region of the country.