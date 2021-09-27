Seattle’s rainy season is back, and with a bang — well, maybe.

Though the probability of thunder and lightning on Monday and Tuesday is small, it’s still there, said Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. So make sure to prepare in case you or your four-legged friends don’t fare well in storms.

People in the Seattle area can expect up to half an inch of rain throughout the day Monday and into the night, according to Cullen.

“We’ll then have a little bit of a break,” he said early Monday morning.

Showers are still expected Tuesday but will be fairly light in most of the region, Cullen said. Heavier rain will return Wednesday and Thursday with half an inch to an inch of rain expected in the Puget Sound area.

Higher amounts of rain are expected toward the coast and into the mountains, he added.

Wet weather to persist through Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and dry for Friday. Chance of thunderstorms possible Monday and Tuesday. Highs mainly in the upper 50s to mid 60s. #wawx pic.twitter.com/urOL0xqTUL — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 27, 2021

The wet weather is expected to continue through Thursday with relatively stable temperatures. High should hover around the upper 50s and into the mid-60s, according to the the weather service.

Friday will bring a potential for sunshine with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

So pull up the curtains and enjoy the return of the rainy season!