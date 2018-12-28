Once the rain subsides Sunday morning, Seattle will be left with mostly sunny skies on Monday, New Year's Eve, and a nice New Year's Day.

Seattle residents will see rain starting tonight, but it’s expected to taper off Sunday morning, leaving dry conditions for New Year’s.

Light showers will begin Friday and strengthen on Saturday, which will also see 15 to 25 mph wind, said meteorologist Samantha Borth with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Once the rain subsides Sunday morning, Seattle will be left with mostly sunny skies on New Year’s Eve, with more clouds rolling in that night, Borth said. The clouds likely won’t obstruct views of fireworks, Borth said, but it depends on where people are watching.

The nice weather will continue through Tuesday, when another batch of rain is expected to roll through the region.

For those hoping to play in the snow this weekend, a light accumulation of snow is expected in the Cascades Friday night, with between 3 and 7 inches expected Saturday.