You’re not imagining that it’s been unusually wet, even by Seattle’s notoriously rainy standards.

With 18.91 inches of rain recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport between Sept. 1 and Nov. 28, and another atmospheric river of rain due on Tuesday, it’s looking like this will go down as the wettest early fall on record.

The second wettest September through November period in Seattle was recorded in 2006, when 18.61 inches of rain were recorded at the airport, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Somebody else pointed this out today–it does look like Seatac has had the wettest fall (well, Sept thru Nov) on record. Here's the top ten: pic.twitter.com/rzReLWRTDE — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 29, 2021

Instead of the constant drizzle of some past years, this year’s rain has come mostly in torrents from atmospheric rivers, or Pineapple Expresses as they were once known, that have flooded rivers and lowlands and already water-soaked earth.

The two most recent atmospheric rivers, late last week and over the weekend, drove a lot of the extreme flooding we’ve seen in the area, said weather service meteorologist Kirby Cook.

“It’s the wettest early fall we’ve had in Seattle in a long, long time,” he said early Monday. “And in some areas, like Bellingham, it will be the wettest November on record.”

Many rivers in the Pacific Northwest are expected to remain in flood stages through the end of Monday, Cook said.

And even once they recede, it appears another river of rain is due to land on Tuesday and Wednesday, he said.

That weather system will have the most impact over the Olympic and Cascade mountains, Cook said. It’s weaker than the two we just had, he said, but still concerning in light of the recent rains.

“The concerning part is that there is still an elevated risk for potential landslides which can continue even after the rain has stopped, so we’ll be keeping an eye on that.”

Though we may not get clear blue skies, folks can expect a short break on Thursday and Friday, when we are expected to see a pause in the rain before the next round of wet weather moves in, Cook said.

“It may not be sunny, but we’ll get a little dry period and at least the chance to dry out,” Cook said.