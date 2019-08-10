Heavy rains early Saturday brought a summer soaking to much of Western Washington and the Cascades, causing mudslides that closed Chinook Pass.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport had recorded .38 inches of rain by about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, breaking the record for the date, which was .28 inches in 1965, said National Weather Service meteorologist Courtney Obergfell. It was not one of the 10 wettest August days on record at Sea-Tac, but more rain fell elsewhere: The Weather Service office in north Seattle received .65 inches.

Heavier rains fell in the Cascade Mountains. At least three mudslides closed Highway 410 in both directions east of Chinook Pass. Travelers can still access Mount Rainier National Park from the west, but not from the east, said a spokeswoman for the Washington Department of Transportation.

UPDATE: Last nights heavy rain storms caused several slides to block sections of SR 410, which remains closed east of Chinook Pass from the junction of SR 123 & SR 410 near MP 66 to MP 74 near Morse Creek. Crews r assessing the slide areas & we hope to know an opening time today. pic.twitter.com/fDoZYoBfnz — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 10, 2019

Crews were working to clear the road and expected to have one lane open for alternating traffic by noon and the entire road by evening.

Meanwhile, a truck rollover on Interstate 405 south of downtown Bellevue had blocked all but one lane. There was a minor injury and small fuel spill.

This is the one truck rollover NB 405 in the area of NE 8th. Minor injury. Only one lane getting by. 100 gallons of fuel spilled. #ExpectDelays. pic.twitter.com/9fEs0bbHBb — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) August 10, 2019

While it wasn’t clear if weather was a factor in that crash, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said drivers should slow down and drive cautiously on the wet roads.

A wide band of rain stretching from the coast to the mountains moved north through the region early Saturday, spurred by a weather system that made landfall near the California-Oregon border, Obergfell said. The southern edge of that rain band was around the Everett area mid-morning, and the sun was beginning to break through late Saturday morning. Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for the Cascade Mountains and foothills through the evening.

Rain & thunderstorms over the past 24 hours are all thanks to a low pressure system — the center (marked with red L in this #GOES satellite gif) of which is currently moving inland all the way south near the CA/OR border! #wawx pic.twitter.com/zd0bj7Ma5h — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 10, 2019

The system produced thunderstorms in Oregon and the southern Washington Cascades, including some isolated stronger ones in Lewis County. There were more than 2,800 lightning strikes associated with the storms across Washington. They did not appear to ignite any new wildfires west of the Cascades, Obergfell said.

August is a typically dry month, but Saturday’s rain was not unusual, she said. The record daily rainfall total at Sea-Tac for the month was 1.63 inches on Aug. 18, 1975, Obergfell said.