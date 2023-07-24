Light rain is expected to move across Western Washington on Monday, breaking Seattle’s spell of 33 days with no rainfall.

Jacob DeFlitch, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Seattle, said rain will likely arrive in the mid- to late morning, offering a few hours of steady, light precipitation.

Some spotty showers are expected heading into the evening, DeFlitch said Monday morning.

Seattle will return to dry weather Tuesday, and the skies will remain dry for the rest of the week.

Seattleites can expect “more cooled to seasonable temperatures with temperatures generally in the mid to upper 70s,” DeFlitch said.