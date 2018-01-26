Meteorologists expect the drenching — including in the Seattle metro area — to last into next week.

A series of wet-weather systems will drench Western Washington this weekend, raising snow levels in the mountains and the potential for landslides along bluffs.

Meteorologists expect the rain — including in the Seattle metro area — to last into next week.

According to Seattle’s weather forecast, a chance of rain showers Saturday begins after 10 a.m. Meteorologists expect wind speeds to increase in the morning, reaching as high as 26 to 31 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. They expect rain throughout the day — a likely scenario for Sunday and Monday, too.

Moisture from the storm systems could also push some rivers across the region to flood and, “on top of nearly saturated soils,” will increase threats of shallow landslides, according to the service.

Drivers in mountainous areas should prepare for slippery roads, limited visibility and delays.

Call 511 or check the Washington Department of Transportation’s website for the latest roadway conditions.

Also, the service urges skiers to monitor forecasts from the Northwest Avalanche Center.

Follow the agency on Twitter, @NWSSeattle, for routine weather updates.