A light drizzle in parts of the Puget Sound region ended the 35-day dry streak for some and brought elation to rain-loving residents.

Scattered light showers were seen throughout the region, including in Everett, Kirkland, Bellevue, Bremerton and Shelton, where almost an inch of precipitation was recorded.

“Shelton is winning,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Mary Butwin. “But they’re getting it in Bellevue, too, and they’re excited.”

As of 8:30 a.m., measurable rain had not been reported at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where the city’s weather is officially recorded, Butwin said.

Though we're still waiting for anything from Sea-Tac airport (Seattle's official climate stat site), here at the office we've received our first measurable precipitation in 35 days with 0.06" so far this morning. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 20, 2021

Butwin said the marine layer that gives rise to the showers will be slowly burning off throughout the day, but will return tomorrow for a possible repeat performance.

By Thursday, though, blue skies and warmer temperatures will be back, she said.