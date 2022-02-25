The first in a three-party parade of wet weather systems will hit Western Washington this weekend, bringing some super gusty winds along the coast and north interior and a return to our more typical wet weather.

Temperatures in the Puget Sound region should rise through the weekend, with highs in the 40s and low 50s on Saturday and Sunday and warming into the mid-50s later in the week, according to Maddie Kristell of the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The first system is expected to blow in sometime Saturday afternoon and linger through Sunday, she said.

“That brings a bit more rain than we’ve been seeing,” she said, “and opens the door for a series of systems through at least midweek.”

The current predictions show that Seattle won’t see winds much higher than 15 to 25 mph, but that could change as the forecast evolves, Kristell said. Stronger winds are expected along the coast and northern interior with gusts of up to 45 to 50 mph, she said.

The second system is expected to arrive Monday and Tuesday and the third on Wednesday and Thursday, she said.

The wet systems are expected to drop some snow in the mountains, but because temperatures will also be warming to the upper 40s and low 50s, it’s not expected to be a crippling amount, she said.

While some areas, such as Hurricane Ridge in the Olympics, could see as much as a foot of snow, only a few inches are expected in the Cascades, she said.