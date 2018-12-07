Skiiers and snowboarders might have to wait for more snow, though.

With the recent streak of dry weather, Seattle transplants may be wondering whether tales of never-ending rain were just a ploy to keep them away. But there’s rain in the forecast this weekend, and it’s expected to usher in lots more.

Rain will return to Seattle late Friday night, National Weather Service meteorologist Steven Reedy said. It won’t be heavy but will continue through Monday, with a short break between noon and around 10 p.m. on Saturday. Heavier rain is expected next week, and Reedy said the forecast will likely return to a continual chance of rain.

“We’ll probably have the bulk of most days being rainy, with some slight breaks of around six hours once every 24 hours or so,” he said. “We could be back in a more winterlike pattern for the area.”

While Seattle is behind previous years in rainfall, Reedy said the weather is doing its best to catch up.

Temperatures, which have been below freezing the past few nights, will be warmer because of the rain, with lows in the mid- to high-30s.

Ski resort openings have been delayed due to a lack of snow, and Reedy said anxious skiers have been calling in hoping for a favorable snow forecast. There won’t be a significant amount of snow over the weekend, but beginning next week, the Cascades could see between one and two feet of snowfall, he said.

“Hopefully that should be able to get the ski seasons started,” he said.

Stevens Pass, the Summit at Snoqualmie and Mount Baker Ski Area are hoping to open soon, with posts on their websites eagerly anticipating the snow in the forecast.

Crystal Mountain is open for skiing, according to its website.