Hunker down for a couple more days because the rain isn’t going away. Continued rain has led to flood watches around the area into the weekend, then it looks like we could get two dry days in a row, according to the National Weather Service.

Flood warnings were issued overnight for rivers throughout the Puget Sound region, including the Snohomish River near Monroe and at Snohomish, the Pilchuck near Snohomish, the Tolt, the Puyallup and Issaquah Creek.

Because it’s expected to keep raining until Saturday evening, some rivers won’t reach their crest until the weekend, said weather service meteorologist Dana Felton.

The region has had a near-constant stream of rain since two back-to-back dry days on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with measurable precipitation on 43 of the last 50 days, Felton said.

During the last three days, Longmire on Mount Rainier received 7.5 inches of rain, the Howard Hanson Reservoir got six inches and Snoqualmie Falls got 3.6 inches. “And we’re not done with the rain yet,” he said.

Felton said a little break in the rain clouds may start Saturday afternoon and last through Tuesday morning, when another weather system from the north is predicted.