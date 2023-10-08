Despite basking in blue skies and a record high of nearly 80 degrees on Saturday, Seattle will see a return to its classic fall weather early this week.

On Monday, a cold front will usher in rain and blustering winds through Wednesday, with temperatures dipping to the low 60s.

“We are right on par for fall season,” said Dev McMillian, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Seattle. But this more typical weather comes after the roller coaster of last week, he said, which saw both below average cold weather and, for the second year in a row, a record high for early October.

“It was a tale between two halves,” McMillian said. And that trend could continue. While the weather prediction always carries some uncertainty, he said, there is a 33% to 50% chance of warmer weather and less precipitation for the rest of the month, overall.

That is on trend with the expectations of an El Niño year moving into the winter: an irregular climate pattern that brings hotter and dryer conditions originating from the “warm phase” of the ocean surface waters.