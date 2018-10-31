Seattle may get as much rain on Halloween as the area received during all of September.

Trick-or-treaters beware: Halloween is set to be a wet one, helping cap an October that’s recorded above-normal rainfall.

The city is expected to receive up to an inch of rain Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service’s (NWS) forecast. That wouldn’t just mark the wettest Halloween day since 2015, when Seattle got 1.3 inches of rain, but it would be the equivalent to the rainfall total for all of September this year, NWS data shows.

For Seattleites longing for rain after the driest summer on record, the soggy forecast could be a welcome change. At a minimum, it calls for half an inch of rain.

Warm, wet Pacific Ocean air is expected to work its way through the state for the rest of the week, adding to the 3.8 inches of rain recorded this month in the Seattle area as of Tuesday.

That’s surpasses the month’s 3.5-inch historical average and marks the start of a fall season that has largely been consistent with an extended forecast released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration last month, which projected an increased chance of warmer-than-normal temperatures in the Northwest. It also predicted a 1-in-3 chance of precipitation coming in below average.

The average temperature this month has been 53.8 degrees, almost a full degree above normal, NWS data shows.

The low-pressure system pushing through the region is coming in from the southwest, making the South Puget Sound area more likely to receive more rain than the northern region, according to the forecast.

For Halloween night, there’s a 50 percent chance of rain starting around 4 p.m., which is expected to increase to 75 percent an hour later, Steve Reedey, a meteorologist for NWS in Seattle, said early Wednesday.

“Dracula’s cape will be more practical today,” Reedey said.