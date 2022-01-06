Just stay away from the mountains Thursday if you can — and maybe the rivers, too.

The three primary cross-state mountain passes — Stevens, Snoqualmie and White — are closed. The Northwest Avalanche Center has issued warnings for the Cascade and Olympic mountains due to “very dangerous avalanche conditions.”

Continued rain and snow melt as the day warms will increase landslide risks and could cause flooding at lowland rivers throughout the region.

Tilting trees, cracking sidewalks, sunken road beds and sagging or taut utility lines can be a warning of impending landslides, which can happen in urban areas as easily as more remote ones, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

“When snow melts, land slides,” the department said on Twitter. “Keep an eye out for telltale signs of landslide activity.”

Flooding from the rain and snow melt is a concern at lowland rivers throughout Western Washington, with Issaquah Creek and White River most vulnerable in King County.

Major flooding, perhaps even record flooding, is likely along sections of the Chehalis, Skookumchuck and Newaukum rivers, according to NWS Seattle.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” NWS Seattle said in an alert. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Melting lowland snow will contribute to the flood potential and to soil saturation, and thus increasing the threat of landslides.”

The passes each received about a foot of snow overnight, according to Gary Schneider of the weather service in Seattle, but he said measurements were not available early Thursday.

“It’s still snowing quite a bit up there and we still have east winds in the passes,” he said.

Record snowfall has been seen this year at Snoqualmie Pass, with 236 inches of snow as of Jan. 3, the most in 20 years.

The avalanche center said in its warning that “very dangerous avalanche conditions will develop Wednesday night and continue on Thursday as a major storm impacts the Olympics.”

“Large avalanches will occur at all elevations including open slopes in the forests. Avoid all areas where an avalanche may start, run or stop,” the avalanche center said.

The snow in the mountains and rain in the lowlands are expected to wind down throughout Thursday, Schneider said. By the weekend, it could be mostly dry.

Radar update: snow has now changed to rain for pretty much all of the lowlands. It's still cold enough for snow over Western Whatcom County but precip has end up there for now. Rain over the south half of the area should shift north again today. #wawx pic.twitter.com/oZF8gUeJ59 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 6, 2022

There could be a few showers, but we’re looking at 42 to 45 degrees and partly sunny on Saturday and mostly sunny on Sunday, Schneider said.