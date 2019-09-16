The Seattle area could see its first gales, or strong marine winds, of the fall season on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Temperatures are predicted to be a bit cooler than usual that day. A frontal system Tuesday will push out the cool upper-level trough that’s been overhead, bringing significant rain to the whole region and brisk winds to the coastal marine areas, making for “the most active weather day of the week,” said meteorologist Kirby Cook.

Monday’s high temperature is predicted to be 65 degrees, and Tuesday’s is predicted to be 63, he said. Highs at this time of year are usually in the high 60s, he said.

“It will feel like fall tomorrow, but we should have some drier, more benign weather the rest of the week,” Cook said Monday morning.

According to the weather service, there is a gale warning — with the possibility of winds up to 34 knots or 39 miles per hour — for the coastal waters of the region from midnight through 5 a.m. Tuesday. A gale watch, with slightly less forceful winds, could be put in place in the northern sound up to the Canadian border, the weather service said.

Cook said this is the first gale associated with a front that we’ve had in a while, but it should dissipate by Wednesday. The rest of the week is expected to bring scattered showers along with a slight warming trend as we head toward the end of the week.

“The trend is toward nicer weather for the weekend,” he said.

And if that doesn’t pan out, he said, “we’ll still have plenty of opportunities for nice weather coming up.”