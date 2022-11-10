Washington will be cool and dry for the next few days, with temperatures hitting lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

A warm front clipped the coast Thursday morning, meteorologist Jeff Michalski said, but that won’t bring much precipitation inland. On Friday, a weather system is expected to move into Oregon and Northern California, but any rainfall it brings to Washington would be light.

Looks like dry and cool weather for WA will continue into the latter half of Nov #wawz



Climate Prediction Center 6-10 Day Outlookhttps://t.co/jcRVNs2W8S pic.twitter.com/OxQGwST6VT — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 10, 2022

“There’s really not much in terms of any weather makers over the next few days as we go into next week,” Michalski said. “It’s pretty quiet. For November weather, this is a pretty quiet stretch.”

Michalski expects the dry stretch could stretch into the second half of the month but “we’ll see how long that lasts,” he said.

Temperatures are lower than normal in Washington, Michalski said. The normal high for this time of year is 54, with lows around 42. The weather service expects highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s through the weekend and into early next week.

The temperature drop has brought snow to the mountains. About 30 inches of snowfall in the Cascades prompted the Washington State Department of Transportation to close Highway 20 Tuesday for the rest of the season.

A foot of snowfall closed Chinook and Cayuse passes in late October. The closure at Chinook Pass, east of Mount Rainier, ties 2005 for its earliest closure since the 1930s.

Thanks to high pressure and clear skies, visible imagery from GOES West shows quite a bit more snow over the Cascades and Northern Rockies today. 🛰️#WAwx pic.twitter.com/YbHV8QZVUQ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 9, 2022

Parts of Sequim recorded 1-2 inches of snowfall earlier this week, while Port Angeles saw nearly 3 inches of accumulation. About 5.4 inches fell Monday just south of Sequim, according to the weather service.

Washington can see snow anywhere from the end of October through November, meteorologist Mike McFarland said. But residents usually have to wait until the December holidays to see snowflakes. Monday’s accumulation was “kind of special,” he said.