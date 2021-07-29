Pfft! A couple of 90-degree days in Seattle?

Nothing we can’t handle.

Just a little over a month ago, a forecast of temperatures in the lower 90s would have made a fair number of Western Washington residents cringe.

But now, after unprecedented temperatures across the West at the end of June that shattered heat records from Canada to California, we can handle it.

Throughout the Puget Sound region, temperatures in the low 90s are predicted Thursday and Friday, National Weather Service meteorologist Carly Kovacik said Thursday morning.

Kovacik said Friday will be the warmest day at a predicted 91 degrees, but by Saturday we will cool down slightly to somewhere in the upper 80s.

Temperatures will be in the mid 80s to mid 90s Thursday through Saturday across the area. Make sure to stay hydrated through the week with the warm, dry weather! #WAwx pic.twitter.com/oLIYmsjUCF — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 28, 2021

By Sunday, a blast of cooling marine air from the Pacific Ocean will bring us back down to the upper 70s.

“This will be quick warmup,” Kovacik said. “Nothing like we saw in June. We can get through this one.”

While temperatures are not expected to surpass those experienced during the deadly heat wave last month, heat and wildfire danger is expected beginning Thursday throughout northwestern Oregon and southwest Washington.