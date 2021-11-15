As if last week’s wild weather wasn’t enough, the Seattle area is in for another round of gusty rain and potential power outages on Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory through 4 p.m., warning of southwest winds between 15 and 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The advisory was issued for Seattle, Bremerton, Tacoma and areas of the Hood Canal.

The strongest winds, which could reach 60 mph, are expected near the Strait of Juan de Fuca and the shorelines of Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties.

A cold front is expected to pass through the region, bringing a burst of heavy rains and strong winds in the late morning and early afternoon, NWS meteorologist Dana Felton said.

We're expecting the strongest winds to occur through the Strait behind the cold front, but areas along the coast, north interior, and through Puget Sound will be windy. Winds will be southerly ahead of the front, rapidly switching to westerly behind it. #wawx pic.twitter.com/0fuUOHOsmz — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 15, 2021

The weekend’s heavy rains stemmed from the Pineapple Express, also known as an atmospheric river. NWS issued a flood watch for portions of northwest and west-central Washington, including King, Pierce and Snohomish counties.

A flood warning was also issued for the Snoqualmie River near Carnation until Tuesday. Around 7 a.m. Monday, the river was in a moderate flood stage and was expected to go down later in the day, Felton said.

The Skagit River near Mount Vernon and Concrete, and the Bogachiel River near La Push, are also expected to flood.

“There’s flooding all over the place. We’re looking for record flooding in those two forecast points on the Skagit River,” Felton said.

NWS is forecasting a crest of more than 39 feet at Mount Vernon around noon, nearly 12 feet above the flood stage.

Authorities advise drivers not to attempt to drive around barricades or through flooded areas, and urged them to use caution.

Lastly, river flooding is ongoing. The Skagit river near Mount Vernon and Bogachiel river near La Push are forecast to go to major flood stage. Additional rivers flooding across the area, so use caution in flood prone areas. #wawx pic.twitter.com/OjrH3o6Kfc — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 15, 2021

Felton also warned of an increased risk of landslides due to the sustained days of rainfall, particularly north of Snohomish County, though the threat exists for the whole area at least through Monday.