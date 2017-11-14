The vast majority of customers who lost power Monday had it back by Tuesday’s evening commute.

High winds that caused havoc in the Puget Sound area Monday have faded as power was restored to much of the region.

About 10,000 customers were still without electricity late Tuesday afternoon, down from a peak of more than 150,000 Monday night. Meanwhile, King County medical investigators identified a woman who died when a tree fell on her car as Deidra Clark, 34, of Renton.

Heading into Tuesday’s rush hour, Puget Sound Energy reported that fewer than 4,400 customers were powerless, Seattle City Light reported fewer than 3,500 and Snohomish County PUD said 1,095 customers were still in the dark.

Southerly winds in the Seattle area were forecast for 15 to 25 mph Tuesday night and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. No real gusts of significance were expected, said meteorologist Steven Reedy.

Higher winds, with gusts up to 50 mph, are possible for the San Juan Islands.

Tuesday’s slow-moving system was also expected to bring up to three times as much rain as Monday’s, dropping between 1/2 to 1 1/2 inches on the lowlands.

Heavy snow is expected above 3,000 feet of elevation in the Olympics and most of the Cascades, Reedy said. The weather service issued a winter storm warning for the Cascade Mountains in Whatcom, Skagit, Pierce and Lewis counties.

The Cascades in King and Snohomish counties will see just 4 to 8 inches of snow and are only under a winter-weather advisory, Reedy said.