The changing of seasons leaves little clues — unfamiliar angles of the afternoon sun, an extra bite in the morning air, green leaves yielding to red, yellow and orange.

But perhaps the biggest clue that we are inching toward winter passed us by this week: The night is now longer than the day.

Tuesday morning’s sunrise at 7:01 a.m. and sunset at 6:59 p.m. marked another milestone in the road toward winter (although, notably, fall just began this week with a rather strong entrance).

Don't look now but the night is now longer than the day in Seattle. Sunrise this morning at 7:01 am and sunset this evening at 6:59 pm. Some sunshine this morning, rain returns this afternoon & tonight. More rain Wednesday & Thursday before a drying trend for the weekend. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 26, 2023

Speaking of fall, the season’s first parade of storms has slogged through the region this week, soaking Western Washington with the most rainfall we’ve seen since the spring.

In fact, it rained more Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning than it did the entirety of summer (1.43 inches of rainfall in about 40 hours compared to 1.06 inches in 2,248 hours), according to the National Weather Service.

Advertising

“We’ve definitely turned a chapter, it seems. We’re saying goodbye to summer and hello to the rainy season,” said Trent Davis, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

A “potent surface low” — an area of low pressure with strong winds surrounding it — is moving onshore from over the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday morning, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the Puget Sound area, Davis said.

Can you spot the center of the surface low moving onshore this morning? #WAwx pic.twitter.com/jFB0gcz4sC — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 27, 2023

The strongest winds — up to 35 mph — are expected to whip through areas south of Seattle, especially around Tacoma and Olympia. The surface low will then move off into the east Wednesday afternoon, taking the winds with it, the weather service said.

Shower activity will also begin to wind down over the lowlands by Wednesday evening, with the exception of a brief convergence zone likely to form over parts of King and Snohomish counties.

Advertising

Rain will increase again Thursday morning after a brief overnight lull, the weather service said, although this next system won’t be as wet as the previous few.

A transition toward drier conditions is expected to arrive Friday, and we might even see some sunshine breaking out of the clouds by the afternoon.

Highs will remain below normal, as they have been all week, with most lowland locations struggling to break 60 degrees, the weather service said.