PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, received the first measurable snowfall in April in recorded history on Monday.

One inch of snow fell at Portland International Airport, setting a record with the only measurable amount of snow there since official record-keeping began in 1940, the National Weather Service said.

Schools across the region were closed and some areas about an hour west of Portland received up to several inches of the white stuff.

Utility company Portland General Electric reported more than 55,000 customers were without power in a six-county region of western Oregon.

A winter storm warning was in effect on Mount Hood for the next 24 hours and between 12 and 24 inches of the white stuff was expected to fall.