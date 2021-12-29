By
Most Read Local Stories
- Celestial treats to look forward to in early 2022
- More snow and cold on way to Seattle area before warmup
- Washington winter weather updates, December 29: Seattle area braces for cold temperatures, more snow
- Winter weather prompts closures and delays throughout Seattle area
- Seattle bartender attacked, reportedly after asking for vaccine proof
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.