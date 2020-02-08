High winds toppled trees rooted in drenched soils around the region Friday night taking out power to more than 48,000 Puget Sound Energy customers.

Power was restored to most of those customers by 9 a.m. Saturday, and sunshine and blue skies were visible, signaling the start of a three-day break from the near-constant drenching the region has received since Jan. 1, said National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Reedy.

More rainfall overnight caused more flooding on area rivers, but the drier weather beginning Saturday and lasting at least through Monday “should give rivers plenty of time to recover,” he said. While the Green River near Auburn and the Snohomish River near Monroe saw flood levels rise, most rivers around the region had already reached their expected crest by mid-morning Saturday and were beginning to fall, the weather service reported.

Wind gusts Friday evening were as high as 47 mph at the Arlington airport and 44 mph in Bellevue. Reedy said there were reports of falling trees and damaged power lines from Bonney Lake, Sammamish, Bellevue and Tacoma.

The windstorm was fairly typical, Reedy said, noting that the region usually sees one or two of this strength each winter. But its arrival at the end of a five-week period of nearly continuous rain that saturated and loosened soils enhanced the potential for damage.

“Gusty winds broke branches and toppled trees – which were already weakened by rain-saturated soil – causing damage to the electric system,” Puget Sound Energy said in a storm alert updated Saturday morning.

There were scattered outages throughout the utility’s service area with some 3,000 customers still affected as of late Saturday morning. Seattle City Light also had a handful of outages.

Wind and rainfall were diminishing, with a few showers still remaining in Snohomish County, in the mountains and near the coast Saturday. It should remain dry until a weak weather system moves in Tuesday, producing a chance of showers.

As of midnight Friday, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport had received 12.4 inches of rain since Jan. 1. That’s almost double the normal average of 6.5 inches during the same period, Reedy said. Last year, only 4.76 inches had fallen by this point.

“Seattle has a reputation for seeing a lot of rainfall but this is ridiculous,” he said.

A pair of atmospheric rivers, like the one that finally relented overnight, boosted the rainfall totals. Most locations received rain on 28 of the 31 days in January.

“We just never really caught a good breather,” he said, but that changes today. “We caught a glimpse of blue sky.”