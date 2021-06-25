Seattle is going to be so hot over the next couple days that when temperatures drop to 90 degrees Tuesday, it will come as a relief.

On Monday, Seattle temperatures could reach 104 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach 97 and 102 degrees respectively, and heat records are likely to be broken throughout the Puget Sound.

The so-called heat dome — a heat wave that sits over one region — has stretched across the western United States for nearly two weeks, setting record temperatures from Omaha to Death Valley.

Over 13 million people find themselves under excessive heat watches or warnings as a dangerous and prolonged heat wave begins to set in across the northwest. Stay cool and hydrated if heading outdoors!🌡️🥵 pic.twitter.com/MY6eB4xIir — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) June 24, 2021

One longstanding record broken was in Salt Lake City, where the mercury rose to 102 degrees, breaking the date’s record of 100 from 1918. June 13, 2021, is also the earliest instance of a 102-degree temperature in Salt Lake City, breaking the previous record from June 15, 1974, according to the weather service.

The intense heat has prompted the National Weather Service to issue excessive heat watches and warnings throughout the West, including in Washington.

Researchers say Seattle and other areas of the Pacific Northwest are poorly adapted to extreme heat. Residents are not physically acclimated to heat and fewer than half have home air conditioning, one of the lowest rates among big U.S. cities.

Advertising

And nighttime temperatures, which often provided a respite on hot Seattle days, are less reliably comfortable. In the Northwest, overnight low temperatures are actually warming more rapidly than daytime temperatures.

The all-time warmest overnight low temperature until now was 71 degrees, set July 29, 2009, but that’s another record likely to be broken as forecasters predict temperatures of 70 degrees on Saturday night and 73 on Sunday.

In the Puget Sound region, average minimum temperatures have climbed between 3 and 4 degrees, Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond said.

Justin Pullin with the National Weather Service in Seattle said the high pressure system will be in the region through the July 4 weekend, but temperatures will cool slightly to 90 degrees on Tuesday, and then remain in the 80s through the holiday.