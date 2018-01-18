After five days in a row of 55 degrees or more, brace for a cool down. And more rain.

After a rare stretch of warm days, with temperatures reaching at least 55 degrees five days in a row in the Seattle area, the temperatures dropped Thursday and the rain returned with a fury.

Nearly 1/2 inch of precipitation fell between midnight and 4 a.m., according to Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle, and as many as 40 cracks of thunder were reported, mostly in Grays Harbor County and north of Seattle.

Cluster of cells over Bainbridge Island will move move northeast to near Everett and Stanwood in the next hour. Brief heavy rain and a lightning strike or two is possible along the path of the cells. #wawx pic.twitter.com/RPGaGwHgAr — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 18, 2018

In addition, the change in weather brought higher-than-normal tides, large seas and ocean swells that prompted the weather service to issue a coastal-flood warning that will continue through Thursday evening, saying there could be swells of 28 to 32 feet and surf breakers of up to 45 feet.

“Stay away from ocean beaches,” Felton said. “Those waves are going to be dangerous.”

There was a small break in the rain early Thursday in some parts of the region, Felton said, but the weather system would be developing throughout the day with showers and wind likely.

On Friday, there will be a chance of showers in the afternoon, Felton said.

Highs will be about 50 degrees for both days, the weather service predicted.

The region’s stretch of five days in a row with temperatures above 55 degrees in January brings the month’s average temperature to 41 degrees, or four degrees above the normal of 37 degrees.