November is typically the wettest month of the year in the Seattle area — followed closely by December and January — but it’s off to a dry start this year.

We can expect “clouds in the morning and sun in the afternoon” for much of the week, said Gary Schneider, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The south interior, from Tacoma to Chehalis and including Olympia, is in for some dense morning fog due to fewer high clouds over the region. “Reduced visibilities will result in dangerous driving conditions at times,” the weather service tweeted early Monday morning, along with an illustration of a car and the words, “In dense fog, you have only seconds to react! Slow down!”

While the end of October may have felt chilly without as much cloud cover to hold warmth in, and a few places had early frost days, the month’s overall temperatures were just 2 degrees below normal, Schneider said.

“We had a wet week or two the first half, but October ended up pretty nice and dry,” he said.

The dry spell could end Friday, with more clouds and even some rain in the forecast at this point. It’s too early to say definitively what the weekend will bring, but no “big weather systems” are in sight, Schneider said.

“If you’re looking for interesting weather,” he said, “this is going to be boring.”