A high-pressure area sets up in the eastern Pacific usually about a week after the holiday, keeping Washington warm and dry during the summer months.

There’s an old saying in Seattle, born from a long history of soggy Fourth of July picnics: Summer doesn’t start here until July 5.

But this year, the cool, drizzly weather the region has seen over the past several days is expected to give way to warmer, sunnier conditions for the holiday.

“We should be seeing high temperatures getting up into the upper 70s, near 80 for the fourth,” said Jeff Michalski, meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

Cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s are expected for Monday, but by Tuesday, any precipitation should be restricted to the coast and mountains, he said. The warmer weather should last at least through Thursday.

Old sayings notwithstanding, summer technically began on June 21. Still, the Puget Sound region typically doesn’t start experiencing the season until around July 12, Michalski said. That’s when a high-pressure area in the eastern Pacific intensifies and parks itself far enough north to deflect most weather systems away from Washington, setting the stage for sunny, dry conditions that usually extend into September.