After a few weeks of not being able to see the sky, meteorologists are predicting a mostly sunny Labor Day weekend for the Seattle area with highs around 70 degrees.

Seattle should see a lot of cloud coverage Friday morning, but it will burn off in the afternoon and turn to mostly sunny skies the rest of the weekend, said National Weather Service meteorologist Dana Felton.

“It’s really not going to be very warm,” Felton said. “But it looks like a dry weekend.”

The weather for the rest of Western Washington will be about the same, with cooler temperatures to the north and slightly warmer temperatures to the south, Felton said. If you’re heading to the eastern side of the state for the weekend, temperatures are expected to be warmer. The area around Wenatchee should see temperatures in the low 80s this weekend, and the Spokane region should be in the mid 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures are becoming more unlikely as we enter into September, Felton said.

“These are pretty normal temperatures for this time of year.”