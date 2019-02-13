"We're not quite out of it yet," the National Weather Service warns. Rain and cold in the next few days could make for icy roads, landslides and urban flooding. But the weekend looks dry, and temperatures could climb into the 40s.

No promises, but it looks as if our snow situation is about to come to an end. We’ll just have to deal with some icy roads and frozen slush first.

One more weather system is expected to come through the Puget Sound region on Thursday and Friday, but the National Weather Service in Seattle says it’s warming up and temperatures will be too high for snow in the lowlands.

What's this?! Temperatures in the lower 40s by the weekend?!? I'm not saying it's time to break out the Bermuda shorts, but at least we won't have to order coffee on a stick at the local coffee shop. And I won't need a team of Huskies and a sled to get to work. #wawx pic.twitter.com/ESfuPO5YG0 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 13, 2019

Wednesday could start with some “very light showers,” said meteorologist Kirby Cook, but the showers should dissipate, and the rest of the day is expected to be dry as an upper-level ridge builds during the afternoon.

The high temperature on Wednesday could reach the mid- to upper 30s inland and perhaps creep up into the low 40s on the coast, Cook said. However, the overnight low is expected to dip back down into the 20s and refreeze the snow, slush and rain on the roadways and sidewalks.

“There could be freezing and black ice that will make the (Thursday) morning commute challenging on all the secondary roads and untreated surfaces,” Cook said.

The system that’s expected to hit the Seattle area on Thursday and Friday will present as plain old rain in the lowlands — where highs could reach into the low 40s in the interior — but will bring more snow to areas above 1,000-2,000 feet above sea level, including the mountain passes, the weather service is predicting.

“We’ve been so distracted by lowland snow, we haven’t focused on the snow in the mountains. They’ve gotten a lot of snow, and they’ll get more, which will affect the passes,” Cook said.

Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass was closed for 80 miles, from milepost 34 near North Bend to milepost 106 near Ellensburg, all night Tuesday because of severe weather. The pass remains closed Wednesday morning with no estimated time to reopen.

Cook said the rain due later this week is a cause of some concern as it will mix with snow melt and contribute to the possibility of urban flooding and landslides.

“The ground is, or will become, very saturated, so the threat will continue as these systems start to move in,” he said.

The overnight low on Thursday could dip down to freezing, or just a little above freezing, Cook said, so the forecast for the roads on Friday is not clear.

By midday on Friday, though, there will be widespread highs in to the low to mid-40s, Cook said.

“We’re not quite out of it yet,” he said, “but the weekend is looking dry.”