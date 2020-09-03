You might have been starting to wonder if summer in Seattle was about to be over.

It’s not.

Thanks to what is probably the season’s strongest high-pressure ridge camped over the Puget Sound region, temperatures are expected to climb into the mid- and upper 80s starting Thursday, said meteorologist Dana Felton of the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Thursday is expected to hit about 83 degrees, which is 10 degrees above our normal temperature for this time of year, and Friday will be warmer, Felton said.

Saturday will likely be slightly cooler, maybe by 5 degrees, he said, but it will be hot. Then, things could heat up again as an easterly wind carries the baking heat of the interior to the coast.

By Tuesday, temperatures are expected to reach 88 degrees, which would be a record for that date, Felton said. Wednesday’s high of 89 degrees would tie the daily record, Felton said.

This is bad news for wildfires, Felton said.

But perhaps good news for folks who wanted to soak up a bit more sunshine before we settle into the cold, wet, dark of our rainy season.