A mudslide incident is blocking all northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Whatcom County and officials say there is no estimate for when the stretch of the road will be open to drivers.

No serious injuries were reported, but three vehicles were struck by a fallen tree, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant.

Thankfully no serious injuries. N5 MP245 in Whatcom. Three vehicles involved. https://t.co/Qf8iFXhDIc pic.twitter.com/EOIUbHnPFm — Trooper Rocky Oliphant (@wspd7pio) November 15, 2021

Drivers should expect long delays as crews work to clear the mudslide on I-5, adjacent to Lake Samish, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. WSP and crews on-site will reopen roads when it is deemed safe to do so.

The heavy rain has caused several landslides to block road access.

Several fallen trees due to a slide forced a closure on Highway 112 in Clallam County near milepost 15.85. Another slide on Highway 101 in Clallam County near milepost 186 is closed as crews work to clear debris, according to WSDOT.

#ClallamBay: Crews discovered a significant slide on SR 112 in Clallam County near milepost 15.85. No estimation on reopening yet, but this could take a while. This is the third closure on SR 112.

Our travel center map shows current road closures:https://t.co/dAK4A3w2nG pic.twitter.com/vFrxStIdiD — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) November 15, 2021

WSDOT is tracking road closures here.