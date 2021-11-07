The first significant snow of the season fell on Western Washington mountains this weekend, bringing more than a foot of snow to some areas.

As of Sunday morning, the most snow in the past 24 hours had fallen on Mt. Baker and other higher elevations, with up to a foot and a half, according to the National Weather Service. Stevens Pass received about 8 inches, and Snoqualmie Pass saw 4 inches.

“It was pretty much right on target” for November, said Dustin Guy, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle. Snow levels dropped to 2,500 feet as cold air moved into the region.

“It was the first of many to come,” he said.

Roads through major mountain passes were open Sunday morning, with traction tire advisories or requirements in place from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

A winter weather advisory remained in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday. Forecasters expected another 4 to 8 inches of snow at Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes throughout the day. Mt. Baker and Paradise could get an additional 6 to 12 inches.

“Be careful as you’re heading over the passes because these wintery conditions will be carrying on over the next 24 hours or so,” Guy said.

Around Puget Sound, Sunday was expected to bring on-and-off showers, until a break in the rain late Sunday night and Monday morning. But the respite was expected to be brief, with another storm system arriving Monday night that could bring more mountain snow, and rain in lower elevations.

Windy conditions were forecast through Sunday, with sustained winds at 15 to 25 mph, and gusts up to 30. The wind should ease up by Sunday night.

Cooler, wet systems should continue through midweek, Guy said, interrupted by breaks between 12 and 18 hours of calmer conditions.

Later in the week, a warmer storm system is expected sweep into the region and snow levels could rise to 7,000 or 8,000 feet on Thursday.

“We tend to flip flop a lot in November,” Guy said. “It’s going to a bit of a roller coaster weather-wise.”