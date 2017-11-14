Winds could gust to 40 mph today in the Seattle area, but the bigger story is expected to be the rain: as much as 1.5 inches of it, and possibly "a couple of feet of snow" in the mountains.

Though it will still be a bit blustery in the Puget Sound region on Tuesday, we won’t be getting nearly the gusts of wind we had Monday that led to the death of one woman, injured at least three people and left 150,000 without power, according to the National Weather Service.

“We have another system coming in, but wind-wise, it won’t be as bad as yesterday,” said Art Gaebel, a meteorologist at the Weather Service’s Seattle station.

Tuesday’s weather system is expected to bring southerly winds of about 15 to 25 mph with possible gusts of up to 40 mph to the Seattle area. On the coast and in the north interior, gusts could reach up to 50, Gaebel said.

On Monday, according to the Weather Service, a few places in the Seattle area reported gusts of nearly 70 mph.

Tuesday’s “slow-moving” system is also expected to bring up to three times as much rain as Monday’s, dropping between 1/2 to 1 1/2 inches on the lowlands.

Heavy snow is expected above 3,000 feet of elevation, Gaebel said, and could leave “a couple of feet of snow when all is said and done.”

The weather service issued a winter storm warning for the Cascade Mountains in Whatcom, Skagit, Pierce and Lewis counties.

WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY above 3000 feet for the Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties and Cascades of

Pierce and Lewis Counties. Heavy snow at times, with additional accumulations of 18

to 36 inches likely today through Wednesday. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 14, 2017

The current system will be around until Wednesday and after that there will be a lighter “showery pattern” on Thursday that could stick around until Friday. Gaebel said there’s even a chance it could be dry Friday.