Yet another weather system pushing into Western Washington will continue the spring soaking Sunday and complicate travel over the mountain passes, which have received more than a foot of new snow since Saturday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle said an oncoming front will deliver scattered showers across much of the region Sunday morning, with showers lingering into the afternoon — just in time to make way for yet another weather system overnight into Monday. Some snow has been mixed in with the precipitation, with the snow level falling below 1,000 feet. Lowland accumulations of up to an inch are possible, though relative warming in the afternoon should result in a return to just rain.

After being closed for about five hours Saturday evening due to bad weather and multiple traffic collisions, Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass remained a tough slog Sunday morning. The same was true for U.S. Highway 2 over Stevens Pass, which reopened late Sunday after a similar closure.

Westbound I-90 was reopened Saturday at 9 p.m., but more snow fell overnight. Tire chains were required for vehicles heading over the pass, except for those with all-wheel drive. The road surface is under compact snow, slush and ice. It was snowing Sunday morning and some 17 inches of new snow had fallen since Saturday.

Vehicles crossing Stevens Pass were required to have traction tires, with chains required for vehicles over 10,000 pounds. It was snowing with compact snow and ice on the road, and 14 inches of new accumulation since Saturday.

Complicating matters for mountain drivers: By state law, studded tires must be removed from vehicles in Washington by the end of March.

Advertising

The mountain conditions led Mount Rainier National Park rangers to close the gate to Paradise at Longmire. The road to Longmire was open, with all vehicles required to carry tire chains.

Higher up Mt. Rainier, the temperature was 0 degrees Fahrenheit, with wind gusts to 83 miles per hour making it feel as cold as -37 degrees. “Even by winter standards, these would be rather extreme conditions at Camp Muir,” the NWS said on Twitter.

The unseasonable cold will be felt in the lowlands, too, where high temperatures Sunday may not crest 44 degrees, which would make it one of the coldest April days on record.

There’s little sign of warming or drying in the long-term forecast.

The weather system arriving Sunday evening into Monday appears to be headed farther south, bringing a chance of more substantial snow in the lowlands south of Puget Sound and the central Washington coast, the NWS said in its Sunday morning forecast update.

The winter-like pattern is expected to continue with a series of weather systems bringing precipitation and persistent colder-than-normal temperatures across the region through the work week.

This story will be updated.