Yet another weather system pushing into Western Washington will continue the spring soaking Sunday and complicate travel over the mountain passes, which have received more than a foot of new snow since Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Seattle said an oncoming front will deliver scattered showers across much of the region Sunday morning, with showers lingering into the afternoon — just in time to make way for yet another weather system overnight into Monday. Some snow has been mixed in with the precipitation, with the snow level falling below 1,000 feet.

After being closed for about five hours Saturday evening due to bad weather and multiple traffic collisions, Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass remained a tough slog Sunday morning. The same was true for U.S. Highway 2 over Stevens Pass, which reopened late Sunday after a similar closure.

Westbound I-90 was reopened Sunday at 9 p.m., but more snow fell overnight. Tire chains were required for vehicles heading over the pass, except for those with all-wheel drive. The road surface is under compact snow, slush and ice. It was snowing Sunday morning and some 17 inches of new snow had fallen since Saturday.

Vehicles crossing Stevens Pass were required to have traction tires, with chains required for vehicles over 10,000 pounds. It was snowing with compact snow and ice on the road, and 14 inches of new accumulation since Saturday.

Complicating matters for mountain drivers: By state law, studded tires must be removed from vehicles in Washington by the end of March. The mountain conditions led Mount Rainier National Park rangers to close the gate to Paradise at Longmire. The road to Longmire was open, with all vehicles required to carry tire chains.

This story will be updated.