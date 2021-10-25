More than 50,000 customers remained without power Monday morning after a windstorm downed power lines and trees throughout the region on Sunday.

Sunday’s windstorm knocked down a tree that killed two people on Preston-Fall City Road near Issaquah, when the car they were in was crushed.More than 100,000 customers lost power Sunday.

As of Monday morning at 7:10 a.m., Seattle City Light reported that 12,822 customers were without power.

Puget Sound Energy reported 344 remaining outages with 25,427 customers still in the dark, as of 7:12 a.m.

Tacoma Public Utilities reported more than 14,000 customers without power as of 7:27 a.m.

The Snohomish Public Utility District said 2,493 in its district were without power as of 7:19 a.m.

South of the metro area, Lewis County PUD was reporting more than 4,000 outages as of 7:15 a.m. Monday.

All the utility companies said crews were out in the region working to restore power.

With active weather expected to continue through Tuesday, power companies said they expect to continue to respond to outages as they occur.

“Our Emergency Coordination Center is fully staffed supporting local storm bases working on restoration efforts. We have also called in crews from outside our region for additional restoration support,” PSE said in a statement on its webpage.