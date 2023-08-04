Tick-tock, tick-tock, tick-tock, tick-tock.

Oh, sorry — we were just waiting for the upcoming forecast to change from sunshine and highs in the 80s. Spoiler alert: It hasn’t.

More dry and warm conditions are on track to take the Seattle area through Seafair Weekend.

High temperatures will continue to dance up the thermometer, gaining a degree or two each day in the 80s through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will be “another sunny, warm day,” said Kirby Cook, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle, and then it will be “a little warmer tomorrow, and then a little warmer into Sunday.”

For those in the mountains, Mother Nature may throw a forecast curveball at you Saturday with a chance of afternoon and evening showers, as well as thunderstorms.

There is a 10% to 20% chance of thunderstorms in the Olympics and a 20% to 30% chance in the Cascades, according to the weather service.

The area of low pressure bringing this stormy weather system to the mountains may even have just enough force to keep shower activity going through the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday, the weather service said.

Some of these showers could drift westward over the west slopes of the Cascades, but “it will be more for areas east of Seattle in places like North Bend,” Cook said.

Meanwhile, back down in the lowlands, temperatures will still be — you guessed it! — in the 80s over the weekend.

High temperatures Friday into the weekend will be in the 80s across much of western WA. Please remember to hydrate properly and protect yourself from the sun if you're planning to enjoy one of the main outdoor events this weekend! pic.twitter.com/CCQDhpvjgl — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 3, 2023

Overnight lows will sink down into the low 60s to upper 50s, which will put a leash on the daytime highs through the weekend.

“Even so, it will be warm and dry, and appropriate care should be taken, especially for vulnerable groups and those spending time outdoors this weekend,” the weather service said online.

The skies over Western Washington will begin to shift by late Sunday afternoon, according to the weather service, setting the stage for a cooler “and even wetter” pattern next week.

There’s a chance of widespread “or even persistent precipitation” early next week across the region, Cook said early Friday.

Morning clouds will also make an appearance, Cook added, forcing temperatures to drop back down into the 70s, which “is going to seem like it’s cooler, but it’s really normal temperatures.”