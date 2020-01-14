A second night of snow and freezing temperatures left parts of the Puget Sound region facing school closures and slippery commutes early Tuesday morning.

Scattered snow showers are expected through the morning commute, the National Weather Service in Seattle tweeted. And more weather drama is expected to follow as a “band of heavy snow” moves over the Puget Sound area on Tuesday night, according to the weather service.

Here’s what you need to know on this bone-chilling morning. We’ll keep this post updated all day as weather-related news develops.

Schools

Seattle Public Schools are on a two-hour delay Tuesday and buses are operating on snow routes, the district tweeted.

Elsewhere in King County, school districts that are closed Tuesday include Bellevue, Federal Way, Issaquah, Lake Washington, Northshore and Shoreline.

In Snohomish County, districts that have canceled classes include Edmonds, Everett, Lake Stevens, Monroe, Mukilteo and Snohomish.

Several colleges around the region have delayed classes Tuesday. Bellevue College has closed its main and north campuses, according to FlashAlert, which tracks most schools and districts in the region. UW Bothell also canceled classes Tuesday.

Transportation

Westbound lanes of the Highway 520 floating bridge have reopened after about 30 vehicles crashed on the slippery roadway Monday evening. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews treated the bridge with salt and sand Monday afternoon and again after the crashes, according to an agency spokeswoman.

Westbound I-90 is closed at Ellensburg due to a jackknifed semi truck, according to WSDOT’s Snoqualmie Pass Twitter account.

Sound Transit Express buses are on snow routes Tuesday morning. King County Metro buses were outfitted in chains in areas with challenging roadway conditions, and buses in north and east King County were rerouted Monday due to snow. You can check for the latest updates on your Metro route at metrowinter.com.

Not every Seattle road is cleared when it snows: Narrow roads, steep roads and roads with speed bumps or roundabouts won’t get any attention, and roads on the steepest hills will stay closed as long as it’s unsafe to drive on them, Ethan Bergerson, a spokesperson for Seattle Department of Transportation, said Sunday.

Reports of collisions abounded across the region’s roadways early Tuesday. Check traffic before you go.

Mountain passes

Highway 2 remained closed Tuesday morning between Gold Bar and Stevens Pass, after closing Sunday and leaving some drivers stranded.

Snow was falling hard Tuesday morning at Snoqualmie Pass, with compact snow and ice on the road, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Power outages

The Snohomish County Public Utility District said it had restored power to 33,000 customers as of Monday night and was working on fewer than 2,800 outages.

Forecast

The Puget Sound region could see light snow flurries throughout Tuesday. On Tuesday night, a “band of heavy snow” is likely to develop over the Olympic Peninsula and Puget Sound area, then move north, according to the weather service. The agency predicts most of the snow will fall after the evening commute. Forecasters are warning of possible power outages and effects on travel.

Another system is expected to bring a few more inches of snow to the lowlands Wednesday.

On Wednesday night, we could also see “strong easterly winds” developing across the Cascade Mountains, Cascade Foothills and east Puget Sound lowlands, according to the National Weather Service, which says cold air from Alaska will continue to pour over the Pacific and interact with a strong jet stream.

Gusts could peak at 50-60 mph Wednesday evening. The wind, which could also affect the coast and inland waterways, is expected to subside Thursday morning.

High winds come with a risk of tree damage, power outages, hazardous crosswinds, dangerous marine conditions, and possible blowing or drifting snow, the weather service warned. Wind can also make cold temperatures feel even colder.

Temperatures should rise later this week and may reach the 40s on Friday, the weather service said Monday. The warmup could bring a threat of flooding this weekend.

The snow won’t be like the 10-day stretch Western Washington got last February, weather service meteorologist Mike McFarland said Monday.

We took readers’ snow questions to the experts, and here’s what they say about how that series of storms in 2019 compares to other big snow events in the region.

More help navigating the snow and its possible effects

