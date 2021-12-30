It’s snowing! But you know that, of course.

By the time snow stops falling — sometime between late morning and early afternoon Thursday — an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow will have blanketed much of Western Washington.

A few areas, such as Lake Stevens and Marysville were hit with a band of heavier snow Wednesday night into Thursday, and had gotten 2 to 4 inches of snow by Thursday morning, according to Dana Felton of the National Weather Service in Seattle.

It’s snowing more heavily closer to the Cascades, with Snoqualmie and North Bend seeing 3 to 5 inches, he said.

Snow will persist across much of Western Washington for the next 3 to 4 hours before tapering off. Use extreme caution if out and about this morning! #wawx pic.twitter.com/3yxAdZOMaB — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 30, 2021

Near zero visibility on Snoqualmie Pass prompted the Washington State Department of Transportation to close Interstate 90 in both directions Thursday morning and warn of hazardous road conditions through the region.

Related How to install tire chains and other tips for winter driving on Washington passes

After a dry Friday, the Puget Sound region could see a bit more snow early Saturday. By Saturday afternoon, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 30s or low 40s, Felton said.

“Hopefully, this will all be a memory come Sunday,” he said.