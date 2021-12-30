It’s snowing! But you know that, of course.
By the time snow stops falling — sometime between late morning and early afternoon Thursday — an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow will have blanketed much of Western Washington.
A few areas, such as Lake Stevens and Marysville were hit with a band of heavier snow Wednesday night into Thursday, and had gotten 2 to 4 inches of snow by Thursday morning, according to Dana Felton of the National Weather Service in Seattle.
It’s snowing more heavily closer to the Cascades, with Snoqualmie and North Bend seeing 3 to 5 inches, he said.
Near zero visibility on Snoqualmie Pass prompted the Washington State Department of Transportation to close Interstate 90 in both directions Thursday morning and warn of hazardous road conditions through the region.
After a dry Friday, the Puget Sound region could see a bit more snow early Saturday. By Saturday afternoon, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 30s or low 40s, Felton said.
“Hopefully, this will all be a memory come Sunday,” he said.
