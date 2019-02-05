Schools across the Puget Sound area are closed today, roads are iced over and Metro buses are struggling on their snow routes. The region could get another significant hit Friday and Saturday.

Whoa! More snow!

That’s right, the National Weather Service in Seattle is predicting another cold system with snow similar to the one gripping the Puget Sound region right now. The system is lined up to hit Friday and Saturday.

“Don’t breathe easy yet,” meteorologist Steve Reedy said Tuesday morning.

Reedy said the coming system, like the last one, will swoop down from central British Columbia, setting up in such a way that Arctic air from the Fraser River Valley will once again be channeled down and into Washington.

You may have heard rumblings about more lowland snow coming for the end of the week! Here's what we know so far…and what we don't know yet! #wawx #wasnow pic.twitter.com/VpeqoVuUrb — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 5, 2019

The snowstorm that hit Sunday and Monday is still being felt, especially by families with kids in area schools. Public schools in Seattle, Bellevue, Lake Washington, Highline, Shoreline, Renton, Kent, Federal Way and Bellingham were closed Monday and Tuesday. Several other districts started late.

The Washington State Department of Transportation deployed 100 plows and trucks between King County and the Canadian border on Monday and Seattle’s Department of Transportation said it was planning to continue salting and plowing roads as needed.

On Tuesday, King County Metro said all bus routes were experiencing delays and asked customers to prepare for longer waits.

All routes are experiencing significant delays this morning, trips are all on snow routes and please prepare for longer waits. Our operators will do everything they can to keep their trips moving. — King County Metro🚏❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️🚌🚎 (@kcmetrobus) February 5, 2019

Computer models differ on when the next system will hit and how much precipitation will be in the air when it does, but it has the potential to drop a significant amount of snow on the region, Reedy said.

“It could be as much as we just had or it could be flurries,” he said.

In the meantime, temperatures are not expected to warm up much, meaning that ice on the roads could remain through the week, according to the weather service.

Reedy said the forecast, which initially suggested the new system could arrive on Thursday, will be refined as the week progresses.

“Stay tuned and don’t drop your guard,” said Reedy.