Hang tight, Seattle. More rain and wind are expected throughout the day Monday.

Due to a strong low-pressure system offshore, the winds will blow between 15 and 25 miles per hour with gusts near 35 miles per hour, said Maddie Kristell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Winds will continue throughout the day until near 11 p.m., along with on-and-off showers, she said.

Winds along the coast picked up yesterday morning & have been strong almost continuously for ~24 hrs. Expect winds to remain high for about 12 more hours before they start to subside. This chart below is from Destruction Island, just off the Jefferson County coastline. #wawx pic.twitter.com/h0nQZa1sj3 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 25, 2021

The strongest winds will be near the coast and north of Everett, Kristell said. Tuesday will be a welcome break from the breezy weather, with slower winds under 20 mph, she said.

The forecasted winds come after a storm on Sunday left more than 100,000 without power and two people dead after a tree collapsed onto their car. Power companies said they expect to continue to respond to outages as they occur.

Neither Monday nor Tuesday’s wind forecasts have been strong enough to issue a wind advisory. Advisories are typically issued when sustained winds are between 30 and 39 miles per hour and forecasted gusts are near 45 miles per hour.