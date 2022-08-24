If you’re a hot-weather-fearing aestophobe, which might not be in the dictionary, but it is in the lexicon for some heat haters, hold on! We’ve got some more hot days this week, yes, but the sweet relief of autumn equinox is less than a month away.

You might say that’s overly dramatic — You like the sun! I’m being all negative when I say we’ll eventually get rain! You’ve lived places a lot hotter!

If you love the heat, have air conditioning or are on a boat living your best life, then enjoy the next couple days. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Wednesday and Thursday.

If you are among the irritable and crabby masses sleeping in front of fans, perhaps an aestophobe, one who fears hot weather, hang on!

Expect warm conditions for W WA on WED & THU with highs in the 80s to low 90s in the interior. Coastal areas will be cooler. Cooler for all on FRI with highs mainly in the upper 60s & 70s. #wawx pic.twitter.com/9Fsga01xG0 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 24, 2022

At least a few days of significantly cooler weather — with highs in the 70s — are expected on Friday and over the weekend. And more importantly, the autumnal equinox will occur on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:03 p.m.

With the equinox comes rapidly diminishing chances for more 90-degree “miserable, can’t sleep heat,” according to Justin Shaw of Seattle Weather Blog.

Like many Seattleites, Shaw does not enjoy the extra hot days. He had almost dared to hope we’d get one of those increasingly rare summers that never gets hot. It was looking promising during that long, cold spring in April, May and June, and we are, after all, in our third La Niña year.

But then we went from gloomy and dark in mid July to a heat wave — with highs in the mid 90s — at the end of July. The excessive heat warning for the Seattle area from the National Weather Service was originally set for two days but then was extended day after day until by the end, we’d had six record-breaking 90-degree (or above) days in a row.

And since then — less than 30 days later — we’ve seen several slightly lesser heat waves of two or three days. Like having a whole summer of hot days jammed into one month.

“It’s been such a compressed timeline,” Shaw said. “I think most of Seattle is looking forward to fall.”