More cold and snow are in store for the Puget Sound area, but the record-breaking cold will start to loosen its grip Thursday with a continued warm-up through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

On Thursday, a weather system from the south could bring 1 to 3 inches of lowland snow to much of Western Washington. The system will also bring more moderate temperatures, and by the weekend, temperatures could back up into the 40s, said meteorologist Samantha Borth.

Freezing cold winds pouring into Washington out of Canada’s Fraser River Valley have brought record-breaking low temperatures to Seattle and the Puget Sound region two days in a row.

On Sunday, the high at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was recorded as 20 degrees, beating the record of 22 set in 1948. On Monday, the high was 17 degrees, beating the 1968 record of 20.

Another round of record lows were set & tied yesterday on 12/27:



Sea-Tac AP: 17°; old record 20° in 1968

NWS Seattle: 17°; old record 23° in 1968

Bellingham: 7°; ties old record 7° in 1968

Hoquiam: 21°; old record 25° in 1978#wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 28, 2021

No temperature records were set Tuesday, but it was a frigid 24, according to the weather service. Highs are not expected to reach above freezing Wednesday.

“The wind should ease through the afternoon,” Borth said Wednesday morning, “and we’ll see the southerly ramp up overnight as we get another system tomorrow.”

Temperatures are expected to continue to slowly warm up through Friday, when we will also get a brief dry stretch. By the weekend, we could be back up into the 40s, which is our normal for this time of year, Borth said.

By Monday, it will start to cool down again, but it won’t be the bitter cold we had this week, Borth said.