Hang in there, all of you who are planning to host or attend a barbecue on Memorial Day. Despite a gray Friday, the sun will emerge before the end of the three-day weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
Friday’s weather started with an unexpected convergence zone that developed quickly, bringing a lightning-and-thunder show to some parts of the Puget Sound before dissipating just as rapidly.
For most of the Seattle area, Friday will be cloudy and cool with a chance of showers and a high around 60 degrees, according to weather service meteorologist Dana Felton. Friday night could be a little breezy, with 15 to 25 mph winds from the south, he said.
Saturday will be similar though probably slightly warmer, he said.
“And then things take a turn for the better, some might think,” Felton said.
It’s expected to be partly sunny on Sunday, with a high of 72. Monday looks sunny as well, with a predicted high of about 77 degrees.
“It’ll be a good day to do whatever you want outside,” Felton said. “And I’m sure there will be plenty of barbecues.”
The clear, warm stretch is predicted to continue through Thursday next week, with highs in the lower to mid-70s.
The month is trending warmer and drier than average, and May is on pace to go down as one of the driest on record for the region.
