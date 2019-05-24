Hang in there, all of you who are planning to host or attend a barbecue on Memorial Day. Despite a gray Friday, the sun will emerge before the end of the three-day weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Friday’s weather started with an unexpected convergence zone that developed quickly, bringing a lightning-and-thunder show to some parts of the Puget Sound before dissipating just as rapidly.

For most of the Seattle area, Friday will be cloudy and cool with a chance of showers and a high around 60 degrees, according to weather service meteorologist Dana Felton. Friday night could be a little breezy, with 15 to 25 mph winds from the south, he said.

Saturday will be similar though probably slightly warmer, he said.

“And then things take a turn for the better, some might think,” Felton said.

It’s expected to be partly sunny on Sunday, with a high of 72. Monday looks sunny as well, with a predicted high of about 77 degrees.

“It’ll be a good day to do whatever you want outside,” Felton said. “And I’m sure there will be plenty of barbecues.”

Advertising

A few showers today, more Saturday. Drier and warmer for Sunday and #MemorialDay. Chances for afternoon/evening showers & thunderstorms will continue each day in the mountains. #wawx pic.twitter.com/qnFXv5ci1X — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 24, 2019

The clear, warm stretch is predicted to continue through Thursday next week, with highs in the lower to mid-70s.

The month is trending warmer and drier than average, and May is on pace to go down as one of the driest on record for the region.