Hang in there, all of you planning to host or attend a barbecue on Memorial Day. The sun will emerge before the end of the three-day weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

While Friday began with an unexpected convergence zone that brought a lightning-and-thunder show to some parts of the Puget Sound, the weather will be calmer the rest of the weekend.

The Seattle area will see a chance for rain throughout Saturday, with temperatures in the high 50s and gusts between 9 and 23 mph, according to the weather service.

“And then things take a turn for the better, some might think,” said weather service meteorologist Dana Felton.

It’s expected to be partly sunny on Sunday, with a high of 72. Monday looks sunny as well, with a predicted high of about 76 degrees.

“It’ll be a good day to do whatever you want outside,” Felton said. “And I’m sure there will be plenty of barbecues.”

The clear, warm stretch is predicted to continue through Thursday, with highs in the lower to mid-70s.

The month is trending warmer and drier than average, and May is on pace to go down as one of the driest on record for the region.

