Welcome to the warmest day of the week, Seattle.

Temperatures will swell into the 70s and low 80s across the Puget Sound area on Friday, according to the National Weather Service, with plenty of sunshine to boot.

“We can expect to see highs top out over 10 degrees or so above average for late May,” said Dev McMillian, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

Overnight lows heading into Saturday will bounce around the upper 40s to mid 50s as onshore flow begins to build in strength.

“We’ll sort of do a bit of a 180 as we go into Saturday,” McMillian said early Friday, “so expect temperatures to go down rather aggressively” thanks to the cool marine air moving inland.

A trough of low pressure and strengthening onshore flow will increase cloud coverage and drag the mercury down into the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday across Western Washington, which is just a touch above average, the weather service said.

Temperatures will peak today before a noticeable cool down arrives on Saturday.

Saturday night’s lows will drop a few degrees from the previous night and settle in the mid 40s.

Highs on Sunday are expected to remain similar to Saturday’s, with some spots potentially warming a few degrees more, the weather service said.

Conditions will stay mostly dry “and rather pleasant” with partly sunny skies through the rest of Memorial Day weekend and into the middle of next week, “which will make for pleasant outdoor activities for the holiday weekend,” the weather service said online.