Sunshine and temps into the 60s are expected to reach the Puget Sound region this weekend. If you haven't made plans, or made plans that don't involve being outside, now is the time to do so.

Even if winter is not officially over, it’s sure going to feel like it this weekend.

With dry weather, sun and highs that are expected to reach into the 60s in some areas of the Puget Sound region and the upper 50s in others, this weekend is going to feel like spring, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“If you want to be outside, it looks like this is going to be a good time,” meteorologist Jeff Michalski said.

First though, we have one more little stretch of wet weather to make it through, he said.

A system is moving into the area from the southwest that will bring rain Wednesday night and showers on Thursday, according to the forecast. Friday will be “a transition day,” according to Michalski, with some showers in the early hours that are predicted to taper off during the day.

In the afternoon, a high-pressure ridge will move inland, bringing temperatures in the upper 50s to many areas and lower 60s to others.

Sunday is likely to be a few degrees warmer than Saturday and Monday should still be nice, Michalski said.

Normally, the high temperature here this time of year is about 52 degrees, he said.