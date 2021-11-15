MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The heavy rainfall of recent days will bring major flooding of the Skagit River that will continue into at least Monday evening.

A state of emergency for the town of Hamilton was declared Sunday afternoon by the Skagit County Unified Command, according to a Skagit County press release. Flood sirens first sounded at noon Sunday, and people living in the Hamilton area were urged to evacuate as soon as possible, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.

The Concrete gauge predicts 33.64 feet (10.25 meters) by 4 a.m. Monday, and 39.67 feet (12.09 meters) by 10 p.m. Monday. As the water makes its way down the Skagit River, people should also expect flooding in Sedro-Woolley, Burlington and Mount Vernon.

The Red Cross began operating an evacuation shelter out of the Baptist Church in Hamilton at 5 p.m. Sunday. Blankets, cots, prepackaged meals and snacks were provided while supplies last.

Emergency officials warn that people should expect to see water in low-lying roadways and should remember to turn around rather than drive through water on the road. That water can be moving swiftly and be deeper than it seems, posing serious risk to people in vehicles.