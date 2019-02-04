The National Weather Service recommended people stay home from work Monday. Now we're bracing for the evening commute. We'll post updates on closures and more in our live thread.

What you need to know:

The first Seattle snow of the year forced schools to cancel classes and airlines to delay departures and arrivals

The snow on the ground in Seattle and other areas in the Puget Sound region is likely to remain at least through the next 24 hours. That’s because the high temperature for Monday is not expected to rise above the lower 30s.

Icy conditions on roads could make the Monday evening commute challenging.

Here’s an overview on the Seattle area’s weather conditions and how residents are grappling with the snow and bitter cold.

Monday, 1:29 p.m. — Delays and cancellations at Sea-Tac

Thousands of passengers have been delayed or had their flights cancelled at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, with 396 delays and 166 cancellations by 1:20 p.m. Monday, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.com.

Nearly 80 Alaska Airlines flights have been canceled to and from Seattle because of the weather, the airline reported, impacting more than 6,700 passengers. Alaska passengers scheduled to fly out of Seattle and Portland (where inclement weather is expected later today) can change or cancel their flights at no extra charge.

Monday, 1 p.m. — Halfway through the day, still cold

If there’s any way to stay home and take a snow day, this is the day to do it, according to Logan Johnson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

All public schools are closed today in Seattle, Lake Washington, Kent, Federal Way, Bellevue, Highline, Shoreline, Renton, Vashon, Bellingham, Port Townsend and Tacoma.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the weather sparked implementation of a Traffic Management Program for flights arriving at the Seattle airport. Arriving flights were delayed an average of 3 hours, according to the FAA.